The African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) (www.ASLM.org), a premier pan-African organisation dedicated to advancing laboratory medicine and healthcare, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated ASLM2023 conference (https://apo-opa.info/3OimNqg) (www.ASLM2023.org).

ASLM2023 will take place from 12 - 15 December 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in South Africa. This groundbreaking in-person event marks a significant milestone as ASLM’s first face-to-face post-COVID-19 conference and will bring together more than 1200 professionals, experts, and researchers to explore the transformative power of laboratory medicine and redefine the future of healthcare in Africa.

ASLM consistently champions the essential role of laboratory medicine in African healthcare.

The organisation works with key global, regional, and country stakeholders to strengthen laboratory and diagnostic services and networks, ensuring that country needs and priorities are reflected in the global laboratory and diagnostic agenda. ASLM implements focused and effective, multi-disciplinary, multi-stakeholder interventions, based on evidence and globally accepted best practices and standards. Additionally, ASLM represents a critical voice for laboratory professionals in Africa, facilitating the provision of technical assistance by African experts.

Mr Nqobile Ndlovu, CEO of ASLM, emphasised the organisation’s commitment, stating, “As a pan-African professional society, ASLM effectively coordinates and mobilises various actors to enhance local access to world-class diagnostic services, ensuring the health of African communities. Through this conference, we aim to bring together professionals, experts, and researchers in laboratory medicine to discuss advancements, share knowledge, and collaborate on addressing healthcare challenges in Africa.”

Under the theme "Shaping Laboratory Systems and Diagnostic Services for the 21st Century: Embracing Change", the ASLM2023 conference will explore innovative approaches to redefine laboratory medicine and healthcare in Africa. The conference will commence with an opening ceremony on 12 December, followed by a three-day scientific programme. Day 1 will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing laboratory medicine in the 21st century. Day 2 will explore solutions that emerge to adapt to the ever-changing field of laboratory medicine. Day 3 will focus on the way forward to transforming laboratory medicine for this century. The conference will bring together experts from Africa and beyond to share their knowledge and experience. There will be plenary lectures, symposia, round tables, abstract driven oral and poster sessions, exhibitions and workshops.

An impressive line-up of speakers has been assembled for ASLM2023. Among them is Ambassador Dr John Nkengasong, former Director of Africa CDC and the current US Global AIDS Coordinator for PEPFAR. Ambassador Nkengasong will present the ASLM2023 keynote speech, sharing invaluable insights from his more than 30 years of experience as a leader in public health.

Leading the conference as co-chairs are Dr Kamy Chetty, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Laboratory Service, South Africa, and Professor Abderrahmane Maaroufi, Director of the Institut Pasteur, Morocco. The scientific co-chairs are Dr Pascale Ondoa, Director of Science and New Initiatives at ASLM, and Professor Iruka Okeke, Professor at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Early bird registration (https://apo-opa.info/3DlA0sc) for ASLM2023 is now open, and abstract submissions (https://apo-opa.info/3OimNqg) close on 31 July 2023. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of these key dates to secure their participation in this landmark event.

“We are excited to host the ASLM2023 conference in South Africa, and welcome all participants to Cape Town," said Dr Chetty. "This event offers a valuable platform for laboratory medicine professionals to come together, share insights, and shape the future of diagnostic services in Africa."

“Nowhere else can you find an event of this calibre, which aspires to define the foundations of a new model for Africa’s medical laboratory systems for this century,” said Prof Maaroufi. “It’s an honour to co-chair ASLM2023 with Dr Chetty and get the opportunity to share information and ideas with our colleagues from around the world.”

For more information about the ASLM2023 conference, please contact:

Aulora Stally

ASLM 2023 Communications Lead

E-mail: AStally@aslm.org

David Lewin

ASLM Communications Manager

Email: DLewin@aslm.org

Stay connected with us:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3K3gKmO

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3QkR5dx

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3rwLarg

About ASLM:

The African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) is a pan-African organisation committed to achieving a healthier Africa by increasing access to quality laboratory services for all. Founded in 2011, ASLM works with key global, regional, and country stakeholders to strengthen laboratory and diagnostic services and networks, and to ensure that country needs and priorities are reflected in the global laboratory and diagnostic agenda. For more information, visit www.ASLM.org