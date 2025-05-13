At Invest in African Energy 2025, a high-level ministerial panel will bring together energy ministers from Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe to examine the capital requirements and strategic partnerships needed to bring Africa’s next generation of energy projects online.

Set against a backdrop of evolving global energy dynamics and intensifying pressure to meet net-zero targets, the session – “Africa on the Global Energy Stage: Financing the Next Generation of Energy Projects” – will explore how African nations are navigating complex investment landscapes to drive sustainable hydrocarbon development. Moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, the discussion will feature Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) of Nigeria; Malam Sambu, Minister of Energy of Guinea-Bissau; Wivine Moleka, Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons of the DRC; and July Moyo, Minister of Energy&Power Development of Zimbabwe.

Nigeria, which holds the largest natural gas reserves in Africa, is advancing its “Decade of Gas” agenda under a reform-oriented administration working to reposition the country as a global gas hub. The government is prioritizing infrastructure development, market liberalization and targeted policy incentives to draw large-scale investment into the sector, which has already led to major capital commitments from international players including Shell, Chevron and TotalEnergies, and the rollout of new LNG, FLNG and mini-LNG projects.

In Guinea-Bissau, the energy sector is entering a new phase of exploration and frontier investment. As one of the continent’s least developed hydrocarbon markets, the country is laying the institutional and regulatory foundations for future growth, with an emphasis on public-private collaboration and regional integration. Last September, Guinea-Bissau spudded a deep offshore exploration well near the neighboring Sangomar discovery in Senegal, marking a significant step toward unlocking its offshore potential.

The DRC, meanwhile, is pushing to unlock the potential of its underexplored hydrocarbon basins. With a renewed focus on exploration and development, the DRC is pursuing strategic licensing efforts and engaging international partners to accelerate activity, while also seeking to balance environmental considerations with its economic development goals.

Zimbabwe continues to prioritize energy diversification and regional power security. In recent years, the country has undertaken efforts to expand its generation capacity and foster investment through independent power producers and infrastructure partnerships. As southern Africa faces persistent energy shortfalls, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a critical part of the regional solution. Together, Africa’s leading energy ministers will engage in a forward-looking dialogue on innovative partnership models, policy frameworks and the capital flows needed to ensure Africa’s energy projects not only get off the ground, but also deliver long-term value for both investors and local economies.