Progress against malaria in the African region has significantly slowed down, with cases declining by just 5% since 2015 and mortality by 16%, far short of the 75% reduction target that was to be achieved by 2025. Without intensified efforts, the region risks missing the 2030 targets under the Global Technical Strategy for malaria.

The Global Technical Strategy for malaria 2016–2030, adopted in 2015, sets the target of reducing global malaria incidence and mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030.

Weak health systems characterized by poor and delayed access to quality health services; impacts of conflicts and natural disasters; inadequate domestic financing; and climate change are among the factors hindering progress against malaria. Widespread insecticide resistance; and resistance to diagnostics and antimalarial drugs; as well as insufficient coordination also contribute to the stagnation.

Few African governments have met their commitments to increase domestic financing to end malaria due to constrained economic environment and conflicting national priorities. In 2023, a total of US$ 4 billion was invested globally in the malaria response, compared with against the US$ 8.3 billion needed. About 63% of malaria funding came from international sources. Recent funding cuts and the global funding shifts could further undermine the gains made so far but present an opportunity for rethinking the financing model of malaria programmes.

Meeting for the Seventy-fifth session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa in Lusaka, Zambia from 25 to 27 August 2025, African health ministers called for urgent action to accelerate malaria prevention and control.

The health ministers agreed on a range of urgent actions including strengthening local institutional capacity to drive health system resilience, training and retaining skilled health workers, including community health workers; strengthening supply chains for malaria commodities through pooled procurement systems and local manufacturing ; improving the use of data analytics to sustain and expand coverage in cost-effective interventions including the roll out of malaria vaccination; as well as increasing domestic funding, coordination and accountability of Governments and stakeholders .

“Progress has been made, but it is not nearly enough. Cases and deaths are not falling fast enough. We must do more, and we must do it faster,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Ending malaria is not only about saving lives. It is about unlocking human potential, driving economic growth and securing Africa’s stability and future. Together, governments, partners, civil society and communities can consign malaria to the history books.”

Over the past two decades, the gains made in malaria control and elimination have led to about 2.2 billion cases and 12.7 million deaths averted thanks to scaled up malaria control efforts.

There have been increases in the coverage of malaria control measures. Insecticide-treated net use rates increased from 46% in 2021 to 59% in 2023; the number of children accessing seasonal malaria chemoprevention increased from 200 000 in 2012 to 53 million in 2023 across in 18 countries, and by July 2025 close to 6 million children had received malaria vaccines by in 20 countries.

We are also seeing some progress in malaria elimination, and since 2015, two countries in the Region, Algeria in 2019 and Cabo Verde in 2024, have been certified malaria-free.

Rwanda and Sao Tome and Principe are on track to meet the 2025 targets, Rwanda for reducing case incidence, and Sao Tome and Principe for lowering mortality, underscoring that tailored, data-driven strategies can deliver lifesaving results.

With sustained commitment, it is possible to end malaria.