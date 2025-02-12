Representing a historic milestone for West African energy, American upstream oil company Kosmos Energy announced this week that the large-scale Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) conventional gas development has achieved first LNG production. Straddling the maritime border offshore Senegal and Mauritania, the GTA project is operated by energy supermajor bp, Kosmos energy, Senegalese national oil company (NOC) Petrosen and Mauritanian NOC Société Mauritanienne des hydrocarbures. The project is set to reinforce the region’s immense potential as an oil and gas hub in Africa.

The milestone comes ahead of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Serving as the premier event for the African energy sector, the conference unites movers and shakers from across the MSGBC energy landscape to deliberate the future outlook for oil and gas in the region. Governments, operators and financiers are expected to outline the strategic value of investing in the MSGBC hydrocarbon sector as the region increases output following first oil in 2024 and first LNG production in 2025.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

The GTA project achieved first gas flows last December when the developers officially opened the conventional field development’s first well, signaling the start of technical operations and a new era of gas-driven development and energy security in the region. As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) applauds this immense milestone. These countries’ NOCs and energy ministries have shown the value of public-private collaboration, demonstrating how strong partnerships, contract and pro-investment policies can position African nations as global gas producers.

With first LNG production at the project, bp has given notice to offtaker bp Gas Marketing Ltd. to deliver an LNG carrier later this quarter to export first LNG cargo. The project is currently supported by the floating LNG (FLNG) vessel Gimi, which received its first feed gas from the field last month. First gas flows into the Gimi FLNG vessel led to the full-scale commissioning of activities at the project, setting the stage for the next phases of the GTA field development.

Boasting reserves of approximately 15 trillion cubic feet, the GTA block is a large-scale deposit with a production capacity of 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) in the first phase and 5 mtpa in the second phase. The project offers a crucial new supply for European consumers and a strategic revenue source for Senegal and Mauritania. GTA will produce gas from reservoirs located 120km offshore in 2,850m of water through a four-well subsea system tied back to the FPSO. Liquids will be offloaded to shuttle tankers, while gas will be transported by pipeline from the FPSO to a 2.5 mtpa FLNG vessel, moored behind a dedicated concrete breakwater.

In addition to intergovernmental collaboration and international participation in Africa’s oil and gas sector, the GTA project is set to galvanize clean energy production in the MSGBC region. The project showcases both Senegal and Mauritania’s commitment to harnessing their gas resources for sustainable development, serving as a catalyst for the region’s just energy transition. At a time when western nations are calling for an end to fossil fuel utilization, the GTA project highlights the critical value Africa’s natural resources hold for the continent.

“The GTA project highlights the vast opportunities within Africa’s gas market for investors. Not enough could be said about this historic milestone. It demonstrates that gas is a key driver for Africa’s energy security, industrial growth and economic transformation. Recognition is deserved by all parties involved. The collective efforts of Senegal and Mauritania have been essential in developing the GTA project and will continue to be pivotal in advancing future gas projects throughout the region,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement.