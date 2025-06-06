The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – will host a groundbreaking African Energy General Counsel Forum, aimed at tackling challenges and opportunities surrounding doing business in Africa. The Forum will become a cornerstone event for legal leaders operating at the intersection of Africa’s fast-evolving oil and gas sector, with conversations expected around corporate governance, digital transformation, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the expanding influence of general counsel in African oil and gas.

As global energy dynamics experience a significant shift, with pressure to transition to renewable energy and the introduction of machine-learning technology, Africa stands at a pivotal moment. New discoveries across the continent – in conjunction with heightened opposition from environment groups – have impacted oil and gas transactions. As such, both in-house and external counsel have taken on a more strategic role. The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 African Energy General Counsel Forum steps into this picture to tackle pressing questions faced by African oil and gas markets. These include how the role of general counsel is evolving in Africa; what are companies doing to navigate shifting energy dynamics while promoting growth in their departments; how are in-house teams developing highly effective relationships with external counsel; and how are both in-house and external counsel supporting firms to deliver value in oil and gas transactions.

Africa’s oil and gas sector is experiencing rapid growth, with discoveries made in Namibia, Ivory Coast, Gabon and more opening-up new hydrocarbon provinces. In tandem, established producers such as Angola, Libya, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo are advancing billion-dollar projects, striving to bolster production and value addition. Downstream, infrastructure projects such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in Uganda, the Lobito Refinery in Angola and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline offers new export and domestic distribution opportunities, signaling a shift in oil and gas trade in Africa. Given these developments, the continent’s M&A activity showed a 73% increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching $12.7 billion by July.

Yet, amid this growth, the continent continues to face fierce opposition by environmental groups, with other challenges such as regulatory bottlenecks, access to financing and legal disputes impacting projects. The rise of AI and digital tools has also presented implications for the industry – both positive, with the opportunity to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, as well as negative, with access to technology and capacity challenges. In an environment marked by shifting energy and investment dynamics, the role of in-house and general counsel has never been more central. African counsel has an evolving role to play in supporting transactions, as they take on a more prominent role as a strategic advisor for the industry. As legal departments evolve, so do the expectations of their leadership. Legal leaders are being called upon to anticipate geopolitical and regulatory risks, shape ESG strategies and influence boardroom decisions that guide billion-dollar investments.

The African Energy General Counsel Forum will address the most pressing legal dynamics shaping Africa’s oil and gas industry. These include navigating local regulatory frameworks, managing cross-border transactions, resolving upstream disputes and working effectively with local counsel. The Forum will also examine what energy companies expect from in-house teams as they strive to mitigate legal risk and drive business value. For legal professionals, investors and executives alike, the Forum offers a critical platform to align legal infrastructure with Africa’s ambitious oil and gas vision. As the continent pursues greater production, lower emissions and broader participation, the African Energy General Counsel Forum will be a strategic platform to place African counsel, AI and governance at the center of the race to make energy poverty history by 2030.

“Today’s general counsel in Africa’s oil and gas sector is not just a legal gatekeeper - they are a strategic catalyst for investment, compliance and growth. As the sector expands across new frontiers, legal leaders must step into roles that shape investor confidence, navigate regulatory complexity and harness emerging technologies like AI to unlock value across the energy value chain,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.