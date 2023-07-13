The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org), the voice of Africa energy sector, is proud to announce that Vince Trovato, CEO of Global Strategies, has been appointed as the newest Board Member of the Chamber. Trovato, an international business consultant with a focus on global geopolitical and energy issues, has held a wide range of leadership positions in the public and private sectors alike, and his appointment is not only a testament to his influential role in Africa’s energy sector but to his contribution to Africa’s energy future.

Trovato’s accomplishments include serving as a Senior Advisor in International Affairs for the United States Department of Energy where he supervised energy innovation projects, assisted with obtaining investments for projects around the world, and focused on growing commercial prospects in crucial and emerging markets. Beyond that, his efforts aided the United States in becoming a net energy exporter for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Before being selected to serve in the United States government, Trovato successfully sought political consultancy prospects both at home in the United States and overseas in Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East. He assisted in guiding a Republican candidate to victory in Wisconsin for the first time since 1984 while serving as the State Director for the Donald Trump presidential campaign. His work in politics and consultancy make him an expert both in state and diplomatic fields.

Meanwhile, Trovato has effectively guided and advised firms across various industries and of different sizes and structures, showcasing a thorough understanding and an active determination to further create relevant trade partnerships abroad. After the U.S. was successfully re-established as a global energy exporter, Trovato returned to the private sector and is now the CEO of Global Strategies - a consulting company specializing in energy projects in emerging markets - where he continues to find innovative ways to enable and build the private sector relationship between the U.S. and nations throughout Africa. This experience will not only be instrumental in strengthening Africa-U.S. relations but will be key as the AEC moves to consolidate its position as the voice of the African energy sector.

The AEC aims to enhance the African energy sector and promote a results-focused business environment for companies in the dynamic energy sector. To do this, it relies on its board members to drive its mission forward throughout the continent and beyond. Trovato's decision to join the AEC Board demonstrates his commitment to assisting the board in promoting advocacy for the African energy industry. He will be of much value to the Chamber with his considerable experience, network, and industry insights.

“The Chamber is proud to announce that Vince Trovato jas joined the AEC as its newest Board Member. With Africa's energy sector on the precipice of a transformation, it is critical that we have recognized industry professionals and executives on our Board to help drive our agenda of facilitating investment and development across Africa’s energy sector. We welcome Trovato and trust that he will carry our mission forward in hopes of making energy poverty history across Africa and the world,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.