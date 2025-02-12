As Namibia progresses towards becoming a regional energy hub, it is crucial to ensure that local industries and communities benefit from the development of world-class hydrocarbons discoveries being made in the country’s on- and offshore basins. By focusing on the strategic use of its abundant oil, gas and renewable resources to attract global investment, Namibia stands on the precipice of rapid socioeconomic development. As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to support the 7th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NEIC), which will take place from April 23-25, 2025, in Windhoek.

Convened by strategic advisory firm RichAfrica Consultancy – under the auspices of CEO Selma Shimutwikeni – and endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, this flagship event gathers global and local energy leaders, investors, service companies and financial institutions under the theme, Leading the Way: Becoming an Energy Hub with In-Country Value. As part of its efforts to promote sustainable growth, the conference will explore and unlock dynamic opportunities for partnership and investment aimed at expanding infrastructure, building local content, improving access to finance and enhancing regulatory frameworks.

Namibia’s Oil Boom

Well on track to become a major playing in the African oil and gas landscape in the coming years, Namibia strives to begin oil production by 2029, with potential advancements in the Mopane field set to accelerate this timeline. Having witnessed a string of oil discoveries in the Orange Basin since 2022, Namibia’s oil play has attracted interest from energy supermajors TotalEnergies and Shell and energy corporation Galp Energia. One the back of discoveries such as the Graff-1X, Venus-1X, Jonker-1X, Lesedi-1X and Mopane-1X, over 11 billion barrels of oil have been discovered in the country so far.

This month, Galp Energia discovered a new hydrocarbon column of light oil at the Mopane-1A well, which is situated in offshore PEL 83. The discovery identified gas condensate with a thin net play in the AVO-3 reservoir and light oil in the AVO-4 reservoir. Both reservoirs indicate good quality sands with high porosities and permeabilities, as well as high pressures and low fluid viscosities. Galp Energia, along with its partners Namibian national oil company Namcor and exploration company Custos, will continue to integrate acquired data from the well to allow a better understanding of the complex. Concurrently, Galp Energia will continue to assess the commerciality of the discoveries. As part of the exploration and appraisal campaign, oilfield services company Saipem’s Santorini drillship will proceed to the Mopane-3X well location, where it will target the AVO-10 and AVO-13 reservoirs.

Empowering Namibians, Fostering Economic Sovereignty

In a strategic move for the industry, Namibia’s cabinet recently approved the National Upstream Local Content Policy, which is set to play a crucial role in reducing the country’s dependence on foreign expertise by focusing on the development of local capacity building. Aimed at strengthening economic sovereignty and empowering Namibians within the country’s oil and gas industry, the policy marks a turning point for the country as it targets first oil production within four years. It is clear that the policy is designed to balance the interests of local stakeholders with the need of international oil companies, a model that other African nations can look to for guidance.

With its recent surge of major discoveries, the government has recognized the urgency of maximizing the involvement of local businesses, labor and resources in the country’s oil and gas sector. As such, the National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy aims to create a globally competitive supply chain while promoting sustainable development, energy independence and technological expertise within the country. This policy addresses the unique challenges faced by Namibia’s upstream petroleum sector, which is capital-intensive, technologically driven and reliant on high-risk investments over long periods.

What to Expect at NIEC 2025

Delegates participating at NIEC 2025 will witness and participate in insightful discussions on Namibia’s latest offshore discoveries, upcoming exploration campaigns, energy security, power industry growth, infrastructure development, renewable project rollout and green hydrogen initiatives. NIEC 2025 will also explore the nexus of Namibia’s energy sector and critical minerals industry, and its role in driving broader economic and industrial development. The conference will feature an interactive exhibition where companies can showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are shaping Namibia’s energy future, with a focus on power access, environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Convening leading industry experts, investors and decision makers, NIEC 2025 will provide the premier platform for fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate Namibia’s progress towards becoming a regional energy hub. As part of its 7th edition, the conference also features the Future Energy Leaders Initiative, which aims to drive youth participation in Namibia’s energy industry and provides young professionals with opportunities for access, mentorship and skills development.

“Under the visionary leadership of Selma Shimutwikeni and RichAfrica Consultancy, NIEC 2025 plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of Namibia’s energy sector. This event provides a vital platform for fostering global partnerships and local empowerment. As Namibia continues to evolve into a regional energy hub, NIEC 2025 stands as a cornerstone for achieving the country’s ambitious goals of sustainable energy development and economic transformation,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.