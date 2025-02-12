The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) pays tribute to Dr. Sam Nujoma, former President of the Republic of Namibia, and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Namibia. Dr. Nujoma was not only the country’s first democratically-elected president, but is revered as the country’s liberator and ‘Founding Father,’ having played a central role in fighting for Namibian independence. His loss marks the end of an era for Namibia, but his legacy as a visionary leader and a champion for national development will endure for generations to come.

Dr. Nujoma dedicated his life to securing Namibia’s freedom and laying the groundwork for its socio-economic growth. From his early years as a leader of the South West Africa People's Organization to his presidency from 1990 to 2005, he guided Namibia through a period of transformation, fostering stability, reconciliation and sustainable development. Under his leadership, the country implemented key policies that promoted economic self-sufficiency, industrialization and infrastructure expansion, ensuring that Namibia remained on a path of long-term prosperity.

One of the most significant aspects of Dr. Nujoma’s leadership was his commitment to energy security and resource sovereignty. Recognizing the crucial role that energy plays in economic and social development, he laid the foundation for Namibia’s modern energy sector. His government prioritized policies that would harness the country’s vast natural resources, encouraging both local and international investment in oil, gas and renewable energy projects. Today, as Namibia emerges as a major player in Africa's energy landscape, Dr. Nujoma’s contributions remain evident in the sector's growing dynamism and potential.

“Dr. Nujoma laid the foundation for Namibia's energy future with a vision of sustainability, inclusion and shared prosperity. His commitment to unlocking the potential of our natural resources has been instrumental in driving the sector forward. We honor his legacy by continuing to build an energy sector that serves all Namibians and positions our country as a key player on the global stage,” states Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy.

A champion for inclusivity, Dr. Nujoma believed that energy development must be mutually beneficial for all Namibians and should drive broader socio-economic progress. His vision extended beyond national borders, emphasizing the need for greater collaboration between Namibia and global partners. This approach has paved the way for partnerships that not only advance Namibia’s energy sector but also contribute to Africa’s overall energy transformation. Now, a slew of foreign operators is active in Namibia. These include France’s TotalEnergies, Britain’s Shell, America’s Chevron, QatarEnergy, among many others. Independent oil and gas companies such as Galp, Azule Energy, Impact Oil&Gas, Eco Atlantic, ReconAfrica and more are also investing in Namibia, supporting the country’s goals to create a sustainable domestic energy market.

“This is a dark period in Namibia but even more for the oil industry. He was a firm believer that Namibia will one day be a top oil producer. The only President to join us in our TAC meetings. Truly a visionary leader. And for that, we are grateful for the gift of his life,” notes Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The foundations laid by Dr. Nujoma have played a large part in positioning Namibia’s energy market where it is today. The country is on track to become an offshore oil producer by 2029; has emerged as one of the world’s most exciting deepwater plays; is considered to be both a competitive and attractive market to invest in; and is strategically positioned to supply the southern African region with low-carbon fuels. Beyond oil and gas, Dr. Nujoma recognized the vital role renewable energy can play in bolstering energy access, driving a just energy transition while unlocking new export revenue for the country. Dr. Nujoma was the author of Vision 2030, a strategic roadmap towards Namibia’s industrialization and global competitiveness. The multi-sector roadmap features a strong energy component, striving to address gaps in natural resource knowledge; promote the adoption of integrated political, technical and economic measures; capitalize on Namibia’s energy resources; while accelerating diversification through investments in emerging markets. By advocating for equitable resource management, he ensured that energy development in Namibia would serve as a catalyst for employment, innovation and industrial growth.

“Dr. Sam Nujoma was not just a leader; he was a revolutionary who understood that true independence is built on economic and energy security. His contributions to Namibia’s energy landscape have created opportunities for generations to come. The AEC honors his legacy and remains committed to advancing the vision he set for Namibia’s energy future,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As Namibia continues to make strides in energy development, from oil and gas discoveries to pioneering green hydrogen initiatives, the nation will always remember Dr. Nujoma as the architect of a brighter and more prosperous future. His leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to Namibia’s growth will forever be celebrated.