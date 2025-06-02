The African Development Bank Group ( www.AfDB.org) has unveiled its first edition of Integrate Africa Magazine (I.A.M.) during a colourful ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel, Abidjan.

The event, held on Monday 26 May as part of the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings, marks the beginning of a new African story – celebrating 10 years of investing in integration, while looking ahead to do more and better in the future. The magazine’s pulse beats to the rhythm of opportunity and optimism – showing how African governments are investing in building connectivity with the African Development Bank at their side.

With interconnected economies, a rapidly growing youth population, and growing human mobility – getting integration right is no longer a good option. It is an imperative.

The event featured a cultural showcase, fireside chats, keynotes and the unveiling of I.A.M. With the Bank’s new Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033) firmly rooting Integrate Africa as a major pillar, the conversations centred on what is to come following 10 years of investing in Africa’s integration,

A Chronicle of Progress, a Canvas of Possibilities

The I.A.M. chronicles momentum – showcasing how the Bank has planted seeds of transformation – in roads, rail, air transport, power pools, ports, one-stop border posts – all coming together to bridge Africa. It captures the spirit of a borderless Africa in motion, with opening articles from some of the Bank’s leaders framing the vision; and influential voices driving integration through trade, transport, sport, health, and business – highlighting where progress is and what we must do next.

The editors took to the streets of Africa – asking young people how integration can be accelerated – with the results captured in I.A.M.’s “Views from the Ground” segment. Border officials, traders, entrepreneurs, students and innovators all speak with the same voice: Africa’s integration is the most cogent development strategy the continent has. It must happen - and happen fast.

In addition to profiling 12 Bank–funded transformative projects - in transport corridors, one-stop border posts, power pools, rail, ports, agriculture, pharmaceutical production, pandemic response – and much more; I.A.M. also highlights the Bank’s work at the frontlines of tackling fragility by investing in building resilience.

Africa’s new magazine I.A.M. offers a story of development impact – and a rare glimpse into how Africa is driving its integration and forging effective partnerships to go to scale.

From Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade’s keynote address showcasing Bank-financed infrastructure, to Vice President Nnenna Nwabufo’s reminder that integration must be a lived experience, the launch event left us in no doubt: we are on track – but can do much more, together.

Looking Forward

As Africa stands at this point of immense opportunity, I.A.M. invites us to celebrate what is working, to understand the scale of what’s left to be done and urges us all to be the protagonist in creating an Integrated Africa.

You can access the magazine here: Integrate Africa Magazine – AfDB

Contact:

Betty Duwouona-Hammand

Communication and External Relations Department

email: media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org