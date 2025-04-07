The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Bank of Africa Tanzania (BOAT) have signed a $7.5 million trade finance transaction guarantee facility to boost trade finance activities of the Bank of Africa in Tanzania.

Under this facility, the African Development Bank will provide a guarantee of up to 100% to confirming banks against non-payment risks arising from letters of credit and similar trade finance instruments issued by the Bank of Africa Tanzania. The facility will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local corporates engaged in the import sector. The facility aligns with efforts to bolster intra-Africa trade, contributing directly to the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (https://AU-AfCFTA.org/).

Speaking at the signing event on March 10, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, the Bank’s Country Manager for Tanzania, Patricia Laverley, stressed the importance of the facility in addressing Tanzania’s trade finance needs, saying that given the country’s import requirements, it will aid priority sectors such as trade, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy. “This facility will support trade by enabling BOAT to play a more strategic role in the regional and international market.”

Representing BOAT’s management, Deputy Managing Director Hamza Cherkaoui lauded the strong partnership with the African Development Bank, emphasizing its role in expanding trade finance capabilities across the continent. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support businesses across various sectors by providing seamless trade finance solutions, expanding our confirmation network, and enabling access to top-tier confirming banks,” he said.

The new Trade Guarantee facility aligns with Bank of Africa Tanzania’s strategic priorities and the African Development Bank’s broader objectives, including promoting regional integration, increasing food security, and industrializing Africa. It also supports Tanzania’s Country Strategy paper 2021-2025, which focuses on enhancing the private sector business environment for job creation. It also aligns with the country’s development vision (Vision 2025), which aims to build a strong and resilient economy capable of competing globally.

The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone in the African Development Bank Group’s direct engagement with Tanzania’s private sector, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the country’s financial sector and economic development.

Contacts:

Joyce Mulama

Communication and External Relations Department

media@afdb.org

Bernard Muhati

Principal Trade Finance Officer

b.muhati@afdb.org