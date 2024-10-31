Informa Tech, organisers of the 27th annual Africa Tech Festival 2024 (https://AfricaTechFestival.com), are pleased to announce the inclusion of the YALI Alumni Expo and Trade Show (The YALI Expo) in this year’s event. Established by the USAID Young African Leaders Initiative, the YALI Expo features YALI alumni making positive changes in their communities by creating networking opportunities and showcasing innovations for sustainable impact.

In a related exciting development, the Trevor Noah Foundation (TNF) has been named a strategic partner of the 2024 Africa Tech Festival. The Trevor Noah Foundation runs the YALI Education Changemakers programme, which provides leadership development training to young leaders in the education sector across Southern Africa.

“We are thrilled to announce our role as a strategic partner for the upcoming Africa Tech Festival! This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing technology and education across the continent. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and innovators to create opportunities that empower African youth through tech-driven solutions, said Mzwandile Msimanga, Special Projects and Partnerships Manager.

“Africa Tech Festival brings together stakeholders from all spheres within the technology and telecoms industries, along with other role-players in the continent’s digital transformation journey. The inclusion of the YALI Expo, and the Trevor Noah Foundation coming on board as a strategic partner demonstrate the vital role of technology in equipping Africa’s youth with the skills needed to participate in the digital economy. We look forward to engaging and insightful discussions around improving access to quality education and preparing Africa’s youth to take full advantage of emerging opportunities in the global economy,” said James Williams, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival.

This strategic partnership will see several new additions to Africa Tech Festival 2024, aimed at examining the role of technology in revolutionising education in Africa:

Shalane Yuen, Founding Managing Director of the Trevor Noah Foundation, will be a member of a panel session titled “The AI Talent Crunch: Solutions for Skill Gaps and Training Needs”. (View speaker bio.) (https://apo-opa.co/3UuZLiE).

Suprise Nsovo Sebeyeni from Sifiso Edtech, an AI and robotics implementation partner of the Trevor Noah Foundation, along with TNF members and YALI Education Changemakers alumni, will participate in various panels and workshops. These include a presentation on how AI and robotics are bridging skills gaps, a panel discussion on the role of edtech in upskilling Africa's youth, and a next-gen talent workshop.

Africa Tech Festival 2024 takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 12 to 14 November. Incorporating AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town, it is set to welcome 15,000 visitors, over 400 speakers, and more than 300 exhibitors.

As Africa’s most extensive showcase of enterprise tech innovation, Africa Tech Festival brings together the world’s most influential founders, business leaders, policymakers, investors, and startups, providing the African tech ecosystem with a broad platform from which to collaborate and drive positive change.

Register now to secure your spot and join us in shaping the future of technology in Africa: https://apo-opa.co/3C5OEq1

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival, including anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite&The AI Summit Cape Town is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series. A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, more than 400 speakers and more than 15,000 delegates.