Sankofa Advisory Group and Paul Sinclair – the owner of Africa Oil Week (AOW) – is being sued by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) (https://AfricaProsperityNetwork.com/), organizers of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) for unpaid service fees for $300,000 for unpaid work in Ghana and exploiting its reputation and resources for AOW’s own benefit.

APN partnered with Sankofa Advisory Group to relocate AOW from Cape Town, South Africa to Accra, Ghana in 2024. The partnership agreement, signed in July last year, included collaboration on AOW and Africa Mining Week, with Sankofa Advisory Group supporting APN's Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

APN is accusing Sankofa Events of terminating its partnership agreement with AOW and unpaid service fees for work carried out in 2024 and 2025.

The company alleges that Sankofa Advisory Group not only failed to fulfill its obligations under the agreement – despite benefiting from APN's reputation and resources – but also terminated the agreement in bad faith in May this year. The lawsuit brought forward by APN also states that Paul Sinclair and Sankofa Advisory Group misled APN – falsely stating that senior government officials in Ghana had pressured Sinclair to cut ties with APN.

Additional to $300,000 for unpaid service fees APN is also claiming interest on the amount from May 2025 until payment; 50% from sponsors introduced to AOW by APN, general damages for breach of contract and costs for solicitor’s fees.

APN is a non-profit organization focused on advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063, focused promoting Africa’s prosperity and economic integration. It runs the Africa Prosperity Dialogues – a platform for partnerships among African leaders, civil society and academia, providing knowledge sharing and results-oriented solutions. APN powers advocacy and implementation through strategic partnerships, delivering actionable policies and bankable projects.