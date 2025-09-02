As African nations strengthen their positions as global leaders in the production of diamonds, platinum group metals, chromium, uranium, cobalt and other key industrial minerals, development finance institutions – such as the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) – are providing essential funding through loans, equity investments and infrastructure support.

Molebogeng Mazibuko, Associate Vice President-Investment, AFC and Franklin Edochie, Deputy Director&Head-Metals&Mining, AFC, have been confirmed as speakers at the upcoming African Mining Week 2025 – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Mazibuko will deliver a keynote address during AMW’s opening ceremony. The event is set to feature insights into the current state of Africa’s investment and mining landscapes and highlight the AFC’s role in driving mining sector growth across the continent. To date, the AFC has mobilized $14 billion in investments across multiple sectors, contributing over $50 billion to Africa’s GDP (https://apo-opa.co/4mLorzx) and creating more than 7 million jobs. Notable mining-related investments include the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine – the world’s lowest-emission copper operation – which alone contributes 6% to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s GDP. The AFC’s ongoing investment in the Lobito Rail Corridor – a logistics corridor linking Angola, the DRC and Zambia - will cut mineral export times from 45 days to seven.

Meanwhile, Edochie will speak during The Investor Perspective – Financing Africa’s Mineral Industrialization panel session, which is set to explore best practices and financing strategies to advance local beneficiation and boost mineral production across the continent. Edochie is expected to spotlight the AFC’s recent strategic investments in African mining sector expansion (https://apo-opa.co/4p3cFlm) – including the FG Gold Project in Sierra Leone, Thor Explorations’ initiative in Nigeria, Giyani Metals’ project in Botswana and the Nyanza Light Metals project in South Africa. The AFC is also making strategic investments to unlock Nigeria’s commercial mining space through a partnership with the Solid Minerals Development Fund (https://apo-opa.co/4n8hFn5).

With the AFC expanding its investment portfolio and Africa harnessing rising mineral demand for economic growth, AMW will connect the AFC representatives with mining projects to form partnerships and sign industry-changing deals.