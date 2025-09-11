The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca/) was delighted to welcome an address from Mark O’Sullivan, CEO at IPT Africa, as a distinguished speaker at Africa Accelerating 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/3IhTEv1), underscoring timely and innovative solutions for cross-border payments.

In his remarks, Mr. O’Sullivan highlighted both the challenges and opportunities that must be addressed to ensure Canadian companies can better transact across African markets. Drawing on IPT Africa’s extensive expertise, the address emphasized the importance of practical solutions and cross-border innovation in unlocking sustainable growth.

“Africa Accelerating is a platform where real partnerships are forged,” Mr. O’Sullivan said. “We believe Canadian firms have a unique role to play in supporting Africa’s rapid economic transformation, but this requires new approaches to financing, digital infrastructure, and policy alignment. Together, we can achieve more,” he added, at the conclusion of the Day 2 program of Africa Accelerating 2025.

The Chamber noted that IPT Africa’s leadership complements its wider mission to accelerate Africa’s economic rise by connecting businesses and investors on both sides of the Atlantic, through world-class networking and information-sharing events.

IPT Africa's selection (https://apo-opa.co/4njk3aO) for the Visa Accelerator Program – Africa 2025, makes it the first Mauritian fintech to join the program, chosen from among thousands of high-growth start-ups, in recognition of its innovative solutions.

