The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially joined African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 as an Official Partner. This collaboration underscores Afreximbank’s continued commitment to driving investment, financing and sustainable development within Africa’s energy sector.

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place in Cape Town on September 29-October 3, will position Africa as a global energy champion by fostering investment and dialogue across the energy value chain. As Africa’s premier energy event, AEW 2025 brings together government leaders, industry executives, investors and key stakeholders to discuss policy, investment opportunities and the continent’s evolving energy landscape.

As one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Afreximbank plays a vital role in financing major infrastructure and energy projects across the continent. In 2024, it launched the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), in partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Organization, to address financing gaps in the continent’s energy sector, particularly for oil and gas projects amid tightening global investment in hydrocarbons. The AEB will be headquartered in Nigeria with an initial capitalization of up to $5 billion, offering tailored funding solutions to meet Africa’s energy needs, enhance energy security and support the transition to cleaner energy sources.

At last year’s AEW, Afreximbank signed several landmark deals, reaffirming its commitment to financing Africa’s energy sector. These agreements encompassed funding for oil and gas projects and infrastructure development, with a focus on crude oil evacuation infrastructure to enhance energy security and industrialization across the continent. As an Official Partner of AEW 2025, the bank will engage with policymakers, industry leaders and investors to explore new financing opportunities that support Africa’s energy future.

"Afreximbank’s strategic support will be instrumental in facilitating key investments and unlocking new opportunities within Africa’s evolving energy landscape," says Oré Onagbesan, AEW: Invest in African Energies Program Director. "Their expertise and financial backing will be crucial in driving forward meaningful discussions and actionable initiatives at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025," she concludes.

As an Official Partner, Afreximbank will strengthen AEW 2025’s role as a catalyst for transformative energy projects, stakeholder engagement and African-led solutions. The event serves as a key platform for dealmaking, strategic dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, advancing Africa’s position in the global energy transition, while ensuring energy security and economic growth. With Afreximbank’s participation, AEW 2025 will further drive investment in oil and gas, renewables and infrastructure development, reinforcing the continent’s energy ambitions.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.