Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 61 people holding Qatari residency from the Republic of the Sudan via a second Qatari plane that took off from Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total of those evacuated to 229 residents.

The State of Qatar had evacuated earlier Qatari citizens present in Sudan, as well as 168 Sudanese citizens.

The Ministry reiterated the keenness of the State of Qatar on security and stability in the Republic of the Sudan. 

