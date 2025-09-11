Four students received scholarships to attend the Instituto Nacional de Petróleos (INP) in Sumbe at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2025 Conference and Exhibition last week. The scholarships were awarded under the Albina Faria de Assis Pereira Africano INP Scholarship for Girls initiative, which aims to support female petroleum students complete their studies in Angola.

Championed by Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and the African Energy Chamber, the scholarship program covers the entire four-year duration of the student’s studies. The selected students had the top results from the 2025/2026 entrance exams.

Emanuela Gizela Calombe Sazanga was selected for achieving 20 out of 20 for the electromechanics course. Paula Vasco Madureira Muxinga was also selected for achieving 19.5 out of 20 for the electromechanics course, while ⁠Lúcia Nanjele Joaquim Huque achieved 17.75 out of 20 for the refining and gas course and ⁠Sabino Loureiro Panzo was selected for achieving 17.25 out of 20 for the chemistry laboratory course.

The program aligns with the government’s broader ambitions to foster greater inclusion by youth and women in the petroleum industry. The scholarships were awarded in the presence of José Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola during the AOG 2025 conference on Thursday, 4 September.