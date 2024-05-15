The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Eritrea was held in New Delhi on 15 May, 2024. The Indian Delegation was led by, Dr. M. Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs. Mr. Ibrahim Osman Mahmud, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Eritrean delegation. The first round of political consultation was held in October 2018 in Asmara, Eritrea.

Discussions were held in a cordial and constructive manner on wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. They focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation. Both sides also discussed existing cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food processing, health, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, mining, trade and investment and ways to further broaden and deepen their cooperation. Underlining the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure as a focus area for cooperation, they discussed possible support/ cooperation to improve digital governance architecture in Eritrea. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Eritrea share warm and cordial ties and both sides agreed to give further impetus to further strengthen bilateral relations. The next round of FOC will be held in Eritrea at a mutually convenient time.