The Indiana Pacers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals (www.NBA.com). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Haliburton finished with 14 points (2 3PM), 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 38 points (3 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Thunder in the loss.
The Indiana Pacers lead the best-of-seven series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 1-0. Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 9 at 2:00 a.m. CAT) on ESPN.
Adam Silver on three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Cameroon; participated in the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Johannesburg in 2012) and growing the game in Africa:
- “He was the 27th pick in the draft. He obviously was the MVP of our Conference Finals. There’s an enormous amount of talent out there in the world.”
- “I’m very optimistic about the continent and our ability to continue to grow the game there.”
Please find NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s NBA Finals Media Availability here:
https://apo-opa.co/43Ec93m