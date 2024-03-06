The 11th annual East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) Summit will be held on 17 and 18 April 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. With dedicated forums for housing, hospitality, retail and proptech, #EAPI2024 promises to be bigger and more influential than ever before.

Positioned at the centre and hub of the continent, East Africa's fast-moving and evolving economies are setting the tone for investment and development across the real estate value chain. Given this standing, it is not surprising that #EAPI2024 will host over 500 attendees from 15 countries in April. The event brings together international and regional leaders, with more than 200 companies represented at the gathering.

Under the theme “Inspire, Imagine, Invest,” this year’s event will be exclusively in-person at Radisson Blu, Upper Hill, Nairobi. Attendees will connect, share insights and do deals with exclusive opportunities to network and access valuable content. Over two days, the event will share expertise from 90-plus speakers, in addition to a variety of valuable networking opportunities and other unique experiences to foster dealmaking.

Somaya Joshua, Head of Commercial Property Finance for the Africa region (outside South Africa) at Absa Group, and the lead sponsor for this year’s summit says, “Our commitment extends far beyond bricks and mortar, as we forge sustainable partnerships with our clients, collectively shaping the trajectory of Africa's future. We take immense pride in once again sponsoring the East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) Summit in Nairobi, where we'll convene to share insights and explore innovative opportunities within the built environment as we continue to support the ongoing growth and development of the sector.”

Mi Vida, which is tackling the lack of affordable housing for middle-income families by building at least 3,000 homes suited to this market in the immediate term is a gold sponsor of #EAPI2024. Residential developer Mi Vida is a joint venture between Actis, a leading growth markets investor active in the region for over 70 years and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), the real estate arm of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

Samuel Kariuki, CEO of Mi Vida, a gold sponsor of EAPI2024, says, “As we continue to successfully unlock the investment potential for institutional grade affordable housing in the Kenyan Market, we are extremely proud to sponsor the EAPI Summit in Nairobi and be a part of showcasing the attractive opportunities and real estate expertise in our exciting market. We are seeing strong investor demand for residential properties that balance quality and affordability, especially in mixed-use settings.”

Niyi Adeleye, Head of Real Estate Finance - Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group, a gold sponsor of this prominent gathering, says, “Standard Bank remains committed to the Eastern African markets such as Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and others, as well as key gateway cities such as Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Kampala where we expect ongoing growth in client activities. Our key objective remains to continue to support the aspirations of our new and existing customers in these key East African cities. The EAPI platforms offer a valuable space for client engagement and for sharing industry and sector thought leadership perspectives with key market participants for the deepening and development of the markets.”

Kenneth Mbae is Managing Director of Centum Real Estate, Kenya, the silver sponsor of this unmatched East Africa real estate gathering. Centum Real Estate is a leading force in shaping urban areas in East Africa into vibrant and desirable locations, having built over 1,200 homes, managing an asset portfolio worth more than 40 billion Kenyan shillings across 11,000 acres of multifunctional spaces. Mbae says, “As proud sponsors of the EAPI summit, we appreciate the platform it provides to exchange ideas with industry peers, stay updated on emerging industry technologies, and most importantly, connect and directly engage investors and prospective homeowners keen on exploring our lucrative opportunities in Kenya and Uganda.”

The comprehensive agenda for the upcoming #EAPI2024 summit features a wide variety of sessions catering to the diverse interests within the industry. A dedicated session will delve into "East Africa's Position in a Changing World Order," which promises an insightful discussion on the major macroeconomic factors influencing the built environment within the region.

Another highpoint includes a comprehensive review titled "The Institutionalization of Real Estate in East Africa." This session will examine the triumphs and challenges encountered in developing leading projects in the region. It aims to shed light on what investors and tenants or buyers prioritise when it comes to real estate opportunities.

A particularly interactive session is set to be a Q&A on "Global Monetary Policy," where experts will analyse the implications of fluctuating interest rates on the regional economy, sovereign debt and the built environment. This will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the financial forces at play in the real estate sector.

For those interested in industrial development, the "Industrial&Warehousing in an Emerging Context" session will address how to unlock and reposition for local industrial demand, including a review of regulations, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Processing Zones (EPZs), and tenant demand.

This year will see new additions to the programme, including an exciting Retail and Concept Forum (18 April), the expansion of the Hospitality Forum (17 April), as well as the Proptech (18 April) and Affordable Housing sub-Forums (18 April).

Focusing on the hospitality industry, the "Hotels: Coastal Trends" session will unpack the opportunities and trends along the East African coast. The talk will address various aspects, including leisure and lodges, providing an in-depth look at the potential and challenges that lie within the coastal hospitality scene. The conference will also feature a session on "Hotels: Short Term Rentals&Residences Market in East Africa," zooming in on demand, supply, management, design and off-takers. This is an area of growing importance in the region's real estate landscape.

The deep dive into the world of retail property will include discussions on how international franchises and new players can penetrate the regional market. Additionally, a session dedicated to "Retail: Neighbourhood Convenience" will explore the potential for continued growth in this sector and compare the advantages of convenience stores versus traditional malls, providing valuable insights for attendees interested in retail real estate development.

Murray Anderson-Ogle, GM of Marketing and Commercial at API Events, says, “If you're invested in Africa or interested in the many different aspects of real estate, this opportunity to access networking, dealmaking and insights in one of the continent's most dynamic markets cannot be missed. #EAPI2024 will once again set the property agenda.”

The 11th East Africa Property Investment Summitt will take place on 17-18 April 2024 at Radisson Blu, Upper Hill, Nairobi, Kenya. For more information and to book to attend the EAPI Summit visit https://EAPISummit.com.

