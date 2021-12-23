PHOTO
Dubai: Gulf News, the leading English language news website in the UAE and bestselling newspaper, has collaborated with the global affiliate network Admitad, to launch the first discount codes section on a news site in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, utilising the ‘White Label’ solution provided by Admitad.
The ‘White Label’ service provides publishers with a complete solution, whereby Admitad handles the design and development of the section, creates and manages the content every day to include the best available deals and coupons, in addition to continuously optimising the content for search engines, thereby improving overall search ranking.
As eCommerce grows exponentially in the MENA region, driven by a rapid increase of online merchants and various payment methods, consumer behavior has evolved as users search and seek the best offers to start their shopping journey. Introducing a discount codes section, offering coupons and deals, on a news site answers that need, adding value and usefulness to current readers and attracting a significant number of new visitors. It provides more user engagement opportunities and creates a new source of income for publishers.
Artem Rudyuk, Head of MENA at Admitad Affiliate, commented on this cooperation by saying, "We are launching the first-of-its-kind coupons and deals section on a news media site in MENA. We are proud of our association with one of the leading media houses, Gulf News, which shares our vision regarding the future of eCommerce driven revenue for publishers, benefiting from this complete technical and editorial solution that also capitalizes on the 300+ UAE focused merchants integrated on our platform."
CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, said, “We are happy to partner with Admitad – the very well-known e-commerce solution providers, known for their expertise in the area of discount codes and deals. This move by Gulf News falls within the purview of our strategy to diversify our streams of revenue and at the same time not just serve our readers with the best content but also with other high value-based services such as online shopping. As COVID-19, especially, changed the way people buy, with a much stronger thrust in the direction of e-commerce, we felt that it was time to offer our readers this added value on gulfnews.com.”
“Our MENA team of Admitad always strives to bring the world-leading technologies and solutions to the region, including ‘White Label’ and other products in the near future,” said Rudyuk.
Abdul Hamid Ahmad added, “In the current economic environment of recovery, saving is a priority for most and should be so. That’s why with this new ‘Discount Codes’ section on gulfnews.com will help readers make smarter money decisions while purchasing, with hundreds of retailers offering a spectrum of services ranging from high-end fashion, beauty, healthcare, pharmaceutical items and groceries to consumer electronics.”
To go to the Gulf News Discount Codes section, click here: discountcodes.gulfnews.com.
About Admitad
Admitad is a German global IT company investing in advertising and monetization technologies. Admitad supports and develops services for media buying and monetization partners and financial services: Admitad Affiliate, Pampadu, Tapfiliate, Admitad Monetize, Admitad ConvertSocial, Admitad WhiteLabel, Admitad Pay. The company's offices are located in 9 countries: Germany, USA, Holland, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, India, UAE. The headquarters are located in Germany in the city of Heilbronn.
During the preparatory campaign preceding the stock market flotation of Admitad in 2025-2026, the company is going to ensure an annual growth of at least 40%. For that purpose, Admitad will launch additional products within the existing business units and grow new businesses with the corporate startup accelerator or by acquiring other companies. Admitad is going to have $75 to $100 million invested in these purposes by 2025.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.