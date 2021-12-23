Dubai: Gulf News, the leading English language news website in the UAE and bestselling newspaper, has collaborated with the global affiliate network Admitad, to launch the first discount codes section on a news site in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, utilising the ‘White Label’ solution provided by Admitad.

The ‘White Label’ service provides publishers with a complete solution, whereby Admitad handles the design and development of the section, creates and manages the content every day to include the best available deals and coupons, in addition to continuously optimising the content for search engines, thereby improving overall search ranking.

As eCommerce grows exponentially in the MENA region, driven by a rapid increase of online merchants and various payment methods, consumer behavior has evolved as users search and seek the best offers to start their shopping journey. Introducing a discount codes section, offering coupons and deals, on a news site answers that need, adding value and usefulness to current readers and attracting a significant number of new visitors. It provides more user engagement opportunities and creates a new source of income for publishers.

Artem Rudyuk, Head of MENA at Admitad Affiliate, commented on this cooperation by saying, "We are launching the first-of-its-kind coupons and deals section on a news media site in MENA. We are proud of our association with one of the leading media houses, Gulf News, which shares our vision regarding the future of eCommerce driven revenue for publishers, benefiting from this complete technical and editorial solution that also capitalizes on the 300+ UAE focused merchants integrated on our platform."

CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, said, “We are happy to partner with Admitad – the very well-known e-commerce solution providers, known for their expertise in the area of discount codes and deals. This move by Gulf News falls within the purview of our strategy to diversify our streams of revenue and at the same time not just serve our readers with the best content but also with other high value-based services such as online shopping. As COVID-19, especially, changed the way people buy, with a much stronger thrust in the direction of e-commerce, we felt that it was time to offer our readers this added value on gulfnews.com.”

“Our MENA team of Admitad always strives to bring the world-leading technologies and solutions to the region, including ‘White Label’ and other products in the near future,” said Rudyuk.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad added, “In the current economic environment of recovery, saving is a priority for most and should be so. That’s why with this new ‘Discount Codes’ section on gulfnews.com will help readers make smarter money decisions while purchasing, with hundreds of retailers offering a spectrum of services ranging from high-end fashion, beauty, healthcare, pharmaceutical items and groceries to consumer electronics.”

About Admitad

Admitad is a German global IT company investing in advertising and monetization technologies. Admitad supports and develops services for media buying and monetization partners and financial services: Admitad Affiliate, Pampadu, Tapfiliate, Admitad Monetize, Admitad ConvertSocial, Admitad WhiteLabel, Admitad Pay. The company's offices are located in 9 countries: Germany, USA, Holland, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, India, UAE. The headquarters are located in Germany in the city of Heilbronn.

During the preparatory campaign preceding the stock market flotation of Admitad in 2025-2026, the company is going to ensure an annual growth of at least 40%. For that purpose, Admitad will launch additional products within the existing business units and grow new businesses with the corporate startup accelerator or by acquiring other companies. Admitad is going to have $75 to $100 million invested in these purposes by 2025.

