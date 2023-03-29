Sixteen public interest groups, including the ACLU, the Authors Guild and the Knight First Amendment Institute issued a letter to Congress last week, warning that a wholesale ban on TikTok was an “ill-advised, blanket approach that would impair free speech and set a troubling precedent”

