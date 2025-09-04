LITTLETON, Colorado - India's public flogging over its imports of sanctioned Russian oil has been a painful reminder that energy policy is a matter of national security, increasing the attractiveness of domestic energy sources.

The world's most populous country relies on imports for nearly 90% of its crude oil supplies, making it dependent on world markets for the fuels, chemicals and other refined products needed to run its economy.

But when it comes to electricity, India is far more self-reliant.

Roughly 70% of India's electricity comes from coal, around 90% of which is locally mined, while surging home-grown clean power accounts for most of the remainder.

As a result, the power industry is better insulated than refiners from supply shocks and geopolitical entanglements. It's also easier to influence via policy tweaks and is a more reliable long-term generator of tax revenue and jobs.

In total, this makes India's power sector – rather than its oil refining industry – a more attractive foundation for the country's future national energy strategy.

FLATTERING TO DECEIVE?

With roughly 50 million cars and nearly 300 million motor bikes and scooters in operation, there's little prospect of India being able to meaningfully reduce its oil dependence any time soon.

That said, India's apparent oil addiction may not be as strong as it seems.

Between 2021 and 2024 India's, oil consumption expanded at an annual average rate of 4.4% a year, data from the Energy Institute shows.

That was by far the fastest growth among the 10 largest oil-consuming nations during this period and well above the global annual average of 3.0%.

However, India's potential to drive global oil demand growth may appear larger than it is because of two key factors: China's economic slowdown and Russia's cheap oil exports.

China's property sector debt crisis and a slowdown in international trade have reduced oil demand growth in recent years, upending energy market expectations.

Between 2000 and 2019, China's annual oil consumption expanded by around 6% a year, establishing Beijing as the main driver of global oil demand.

However, since 2021 this pace has slowed to just 3% a year.

India, with its brisk demand metrics, has been the prime candidate to take the baton.

But India's rapid consumption growth has arguably been artificially inflated by the huge increases in its imports of discounted Russian oil.

TOO GOOD TO REFUSE

Details on the actual prices that India has paid for Russian oil since 2022 are not available, but the rapid reconfiguration of India's import mix suggests that Russian oil was offered at prices too good to refuse.

Until 2021, the highest share that Russia ever held of India's annual oil imports was around 3%, as suppliers including Iraq, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates fulfilled most of India's oil needs.

Since 2023, however, Russian oil has accounted for nearly 40% of India's oil imports, making Russia by far the country's top oil supplier.

Indeed, India's imports of Russian oil jumped almost 16-fold between 2021 and 2024 from around 100,000 barrels per day to 1.8 million barrels a day, according to Kpler. This, in turn, has given the impression that India's oil demand is growing at a spectacular clip.

Yet India's overall oil imports posted a much more modest 14% increase between 2021 and 2024, likely a more accurate indication of India's true oil consumption potential.

Of course, this jump remains robust, representing record imports for India in each of the past two years.

But, again, that growth was likely only possible because over a third of the oil imported was purchased at prices far below global benchmarks. That discount enabled Indian refiners to supply cheap fuels to the country's consumers, inflating demand. If India had instead been forced to pay full price for that oil, it likely would have bought less, as the fuels and refined products sold into its local markets would have been more expensive.

POWERING UP

Given the international hostility that India is facing over its reliance on Russian oil, it seems unlikely that India's government would base its energy strategy moving forward on aggressive oil consumption and greater import dependence.

In contrast, Indian authorities, who have supported the rapid electrification of transport fleets, appliances and industrial processes, are more likely to continue backing the build-out of more electricity supplies to help drive future economic growth.

At the same time, the country is also expanding the use of renewables in its energy basket.

India has made aggressive steps to boost local manufacturing of products tied to the energy transition and is on track to double the manufacturing capacity of solar modules by 2030, according to a recent report by SolarPower Europe.

If these efforts generate jobs that further boost national economic growth, local and federal authorities are apt to remain strong supporters of the country's energy transition efforts and the businesses behind it.

In contrast, further shaming over Russian oil purchases and any cost surges triggered by switching to pricier suppliers will likely erode confidence in India's refining sector.

Geopolitical tensions may therefore turn out to be a powerful catalyst for speeding up the energy transition if energy independence becomes necessary for national security.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

