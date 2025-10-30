LONDON - Global investors have spent a year fretting about a U.S. bond market blowup, citing all the necessary ingredients: public debt, inflation, Federal Reserve independence and dollar risks.

If a Treasury market accident is around the corner, the options market certainly isn't picking it up. Quite the opposite.

As the Federal Reserve looks set to lower its policy rate again on Wednesday - and also possibly end its three-year balance sheet rundown - the MOVE index of implied volatility in U.S. Treasuries has cratered to its lowest in almost four years.

That index is now less than half the peak reached during this year's April tariff shock and last year's U.S. presidential election.

The last time the MOVE was this low was November 2021, when nominal Fed rates were near zero, inflation-adjusted rates were negative 6.5%, and there was clearly trouble ahead. The direction of travel makes a difference.

Fast forward to this week, and official borrowing rates are above 4%. While they are poised to fall further, real rates are still positive at more than 1%.

To be sure, the speed of this week's volatility slide may be partly related to the absence of market-moving government economic data. The U.S. government shutdown is now in its 29th day, just shy of the 35-day record set during 2018-2019.

The MOVE fell during that outage too, but not spectacularly, potentially because the Fed was in the final stages of a tightening cycle back then. This collapse is far more eye-catching - and likely comes as a surprise, as many pundits had argued that a data blackout would spur more bond market volatility, especially with the traditionally bumpy yearend looming and Treasury debt sales remaining heavy.

What explains this remarkably relaxed bond market? Most likely it's the expectation of more Fed policy easing and the sense that an end to the central bank's "quantitative tightening" process - which could come as soon as this week - may raise the prospect of yet more Fed support for debt markets next year.

MOVE ON DOWN

What makes the bond volatility collapse particularly surprising is that it comes amid so much hand-wringing about how to manage rising government debt, which, for the record, is $7 trillion higher than the last time the MOVE was at this level.

With hefty deficits as far as the eye can see, there's no sign of that debt pile topping out.

The worry about the long-term debt trajectory and increasingly erratic economic policymaking was underlined again last week as European credit rating agency Scope became the latest to cut the U.S. sovereign rating another notch to AA-.

But Treasury borrowing rates are just not responding.

Fed easing might reasonably explain well-behaved short-dated maturities, but even the 30-year bond yield just hit a six-month low. Meanwhile, the so-called "term premium", which captures the compensation investors demand for holding U.S. debt for 10 years, has basically flatlined since April. And even the steepening yield curve - the trade of the year for many bond investors - has gone into reverse.

Is a fiscal crisis just too far away for markets to price in now? Have the fabled "bond vigilantes" just packed it in, cosseted as they are by Fed support and optimistic projections of tariff and hot GDP-driven government revenues.

While economists still fret about the potential for a withdrawal of overseas investors from the bond market if the dollar resumes its sharp slide, U.S. money fund coffers are still brimming in excess of $7 trillion.

What's more, the drop in bond volatility by itself soups up available finance in bond markets as it reduces the "haircut" incurred when raising cash via securities repurchase agreements.

In this calm environment, with wider financial conditions at their loosest since early 2022, you have to wonder whether Wall Street needs yet another fuel injection just at this juncture and with valuations already at frothy levels.

Perhaps the bond market will only get restive again once a brewing financial boom goes truly stratospheric.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters

(By Mike Dolan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)