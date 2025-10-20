Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) Market is estimated to reach $17.75 billion by 2030 from $5.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 25.0 per cent, according to report by MarketsandMarkets.

The market for CCUS is experiencing strong growth owing to a combination of factors, including the presence of many small and large players and increasing research and development activities in key markets, the report stated.

The dynamics of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage market are influenced by various factors.

Key drivers include a growing trend of partnerships and collaborations among major industry players, which enhance innovation and efficiency.

However, the market faces a significant restraint due to the high costs associated with carbon capture and sequestration technologies.

On the opportunity front, the announcement of large-capacity hydrogen projects presents a promising avenue for growth.

Nonetheless, the challenge of high initial investments remains a critical barrier to widespread adoption in this sector.

Europe is projected to be the second fastest-growing regional market

Europe’s CCUS market is booming, second only to North America, because the continent combines aggressive climate legislation with substantial public backing and collaborative infrastructure projects.

The EU’s Green Deal and its 2050 net-zero mandate force industries to find low-carbon solutions, while the Emissions Trading System raises the cost of unabated emissions.

Governments have funneled billions into grants, tax credits, and innovation programs, de-risking early-stage developments.

Cross-border ventures such as Northern Lights and Porthos share pipelines and storage sites, spreading costs and speeding timelines.

Europe’s dense industrial clusters, spanning power, cement, steel, and chemicals, provide ready customers close to injection hubs, further driving rapid uptake of capture, transport, and storage technologies.

