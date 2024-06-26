The step has been taken in response to demand for fixed income investments

The Chimera J.P. Morgan Global Sukuk ETF will allow investors access to 70 liquid dollar-denominated sukuk instruments across global markets, Lunate said. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.