Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal

The United Arab Emirates and Jordan signed an agreement to launch a $2.3 billion rail project to Aqaba port and to create a joint company to build and operate it
A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter
The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.
WHOOP is an American wellness firm that seeks to extend human healthspan and prevent disease through its wearable device.
These programmes will help businesses in the food and health sectors obtain loans more easily and cope with inventory stress and rising costs amid the Middle East conflict