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April 28, 2026
Iran war puts several GCC sukuk issuers on Rating Watch Negative

A number of sukuk issuers in the GCC are on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to the Iran war

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Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt

Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt
Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt
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Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln

The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio. 

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln
Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln
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Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate

The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.

Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate
Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate
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Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal

The agreement covers the construction and operation ⁠of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.

Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal
Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal
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Dollar GCC ESG sukuk issuance stalls over geopolitical tensions

A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter

Dollar GCC ESG sukuk issuance stalls over geopolitical tensions
Dollar GCC ESG sukuk issuance stalls over geopolitical tensions
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Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln

The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln
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GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch

GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch
GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch
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UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV

UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV
UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV
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Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP

WHOOP is an American wellness firm that seeks to extend human healthspan and prevent disease through its wearable device.

Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP
Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP