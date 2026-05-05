Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions

Gulf markets broadly recovered in April on the back of a temporary easing of tensions in the region following a ceasefire agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio.
The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.
The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter
The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.