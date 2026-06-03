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June 3, 2026
UAE’s e& to sell part of Careem stake to Uber for $100mln

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&) has signed a binding agreement with Uber Technologies to sell a portion of its stake in Careem Technologies for $100 million in cash

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UAE’s e& to sell part of Careem stake to Uber for $100mln

UAE’s e& to sell part of Careem stake to Uber for $100mln
UAE’s e& to sell part of Careem stake to Uber for $100mln
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CEO of Alef Education explains how Alef platform is empowering educators and students

CEO of Alef Education explains how Alef platform is empowering educators and students
CEO of Alef Education explains how Alef platform is empowering educators and students
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GCC insurance market to hit $61.8bln by 2030 on non-life demand

GCC insurance market to hit $61.8bln by 2030 on non-life demand
GCC insurance market to hit $61.8bln by 2030 on non-life demand
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Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics

Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics
Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics
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Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic

Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic
Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic
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Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit

A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.

Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit
Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit
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Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink

Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink
Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink
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Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions

Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.

Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions
Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions
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Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt

Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt
Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt