Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics

A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.
Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.
The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio.
The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.
The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.