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May 22, 2026
GCC insurance market to hit $61.8bln by 2030 on non-life demand

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Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics

Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics
Dubai-based eyewear firm Magrabi Retail to acquire 51% stake in Egypt’s Baraka Optics
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Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic

Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic
Brands for Less secures $68mln ESG-linked loan facility from Emirates Islamic
Video Archives

Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit

A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.

Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit
Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit
Video Archives

Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink

Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink
Oman wealth fund invests in Elon Musk’ brain chip firm Neuralink
Video Archives

Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions

Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.

Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions
Dubai led broad recovery in GCC markets in April amid easing tensions
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Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt

Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt
Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt
Video Archives

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln

The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio. 

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln
Abu Dhabi’s Aldar acquires KEZAD portfolio from AD Ports for $177mln
Video Archives

Iran war puts several GCC sukuk issuers on Rating Watch Negative

Iran war puts several GCC sukuk issuers on Rating Watch Negative
Iran war puts several GCC sukuk issuers on Rating Watch Negative
Video Archives

Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate

The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.

Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate
Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital invests $200mln in US residential real estate