UAE’s e& to sell part of Careem stake to Uber for $100mln

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&) has signed a binding agreement with Uber Technologies to sell a portion of its stake in Careem Technologies for $100 million in cash
A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.
Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.