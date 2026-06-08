Egypt sees record EGP 5.1bln corporate bond issuance by EFG Corp-Solutions

Egypt has recorded its largest-ever corporate bond issuance, with a EGP 5.1 billion ($106 million) transaction completed for EFG Corp-Solutions, the leasing and factoring arm of EFG Finance
A total of 22.2723% of the total issued shares has been offloaded to Emirates Power Investment, making Dubai Holding group the largest shareholder in the company, the Burj Khalifa developer confirmed on Monday.
Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.