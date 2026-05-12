Investment Corporation of Dubai transfers entire Emaar stake to Dubai Holding unit

Investment Corporation of Dubai, the primary investment arm of the Dubai government, has transferred its entire stake in Emaar Properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Holding
Almost all equity indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ended the month in the green with the exception of Saudi Arabia.
The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio.
The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.
The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter
The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.