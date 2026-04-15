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April 15, 2026
Dollar GCC ESG sukuk issuance stalls over geopolitical tensions

Dollar-denominated ESG sukuk issuance plunged 75% YoY to around $1 billion in Q1 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment

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Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal

The agreement covers the construction and operation ⁠of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.

Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal
Jordan, UAE sign $2.3bln Aqaba rail project deal
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Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln

The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital closes Brazil-focused fund at $900mln
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GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch

GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch
GCC dollar sukuk issuance to remain subdued if Iran war continues: Fitch
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UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV

UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV
UAE’s Masdar, TotalEnergies to merge Asian onshore renewables into $2.2bln JV
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Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP

WHOOP is an American wellness firm that seeks to extend human healthspan and prevent disease through its wearable device.

Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP
Gulf wealth funds Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority invest in health device maker WHOOP
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Qatar’s QDB rolls out loan guarantees, inflation support as Iran conflict pressures private sector

These programmes will help businesses in the food and health sectors obtain loans more easily and cope with inventory stress and rising costs amid the Middle East conflict

Qatar’s QDB rolls out loan guarantees, inflation support as Iran conflict pressures private sector
Qatar’s QDB rolls out loan guarantees, inflation support as Iran conflict pressures private sector
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DP World’s 2025 profit jumps 32%; warns of persisting uncertainty

DP World’s 2025 profit jumps 32%; warns of persisting uncertainty
DP World’s 2025 profit jumps 32%; warns of persisting uncertainty
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Saudi Aramco 2025 net profit falls 12%

Saudi Aramco 2025 net profit falls 12%
Saudi Aramco 2025 net profit falls 12%
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Middle East wealth funds ADIA, QIA to anchor SoftBank’s PayPay IPO

Middle East wealth funds ADIA, QIA to anchor SoftBank’s PayPay IPO
Middle East wealth funds ADIA, QIA to anchor SoftBank’s PayPay IPO