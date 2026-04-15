Dollar GCC ESG sukuk issuance stalls over geopolitical tensions

Dollar-denominated ESG sukuk issuance plunged 75% YoY to around $1 billion in Q1 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment
The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.
WHOOP is an American wellness firm that seeks to extend human healthspan and prevent disease through its wearable device.
These programmes will help businesses in the food and health sectors obtain loans more easily and cope with inventory stress and rising costs amid the Middle East conflict