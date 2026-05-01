Dubai’s Aramex refinances $222mln sustainability debt

Dubai-based logistics operator Aramex has replaced its existing US dollar- and pound-denominated loans with a single dirham-denominated facility of AED 815 million ($222 million)
The deal adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating space to Aldar’s portfolio.
The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.
The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi in Jordan to its Aqaba port.
A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter
The fund closed above its $750 million target, with $250 million anchored by Mubadala Capital.
WHOOP is an American wellness firm that seeks to extend human healthspan and prevent disease through its wearable device.