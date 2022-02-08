London-listed liftboat operator Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has appointed a former executive of Qatari Investors Group as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Alex Aclimandos, who had also previously worked with Procter & Gamble, will replace Andy Robertson “with immediate effect”, the UAE-based company, which serves clients in the offshore oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, said in a statement on Monday.

“Robertson, who has most recently served in that role will remain available to assist with an orderly handover of his duties and responsibilities, after which he will be leaving GMS after almost 14 years of service with the company,” the company said.

The new CFO brings with him more than 27 years of international financial management experience. His previous employers also include ABB and Alvarez and Marsal.

His most recent role was the Chief Financial Officer at the publicly listed Qatari Investors Group.

The company was established in the UAE in 1977 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2014.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

