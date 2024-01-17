Qatar International Islamic Bank has set spread for its $500 million senior sustainable sukuk maturing in January 2029, an arranging bank document showed on Wednesday.

The Islamic lender set the spread at 120 basis points over the U.S. Treasuries, tightened from 160 BPS over the same benchmark earlier in the day after the orders topped $3.9 billion, the document showed.

Standard Chartered Bank was selected as global coordinator, while Al Rayan Investment, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital And QNB Capital were acting as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing buy Andrew Cawthorne)