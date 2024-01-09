Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, through its issuing entity Mamoura Diversified Global Holding (MDGH), announced the successful secondary listing of its dollar- and dirham-denominated bonds totalling US$4.5 billion and AED 750 million respectively, with a bell ringing ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world.

The listings on ADX included Mubadala’s highly oversubscribed debut Green Bond and Mubadala’s inaugural dirham-denominated bond, the first such dirham bond by a corporate in the United Arab Emirates. The listing of Mubadala’s green bond marks the seventh listing of a green debt instrument on ADX.

With interest from both local and international investors, the listing of Mubadala’s bonds on the ADX helps contribute to the growth of ADX’s bond market, diversifying financing resources and providing safe investment alternatives for investors.

Commenting on the listing of the bonds, Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “We are delighted to see the listing of Mubadala’s Dollar and Dirham bonds on ADX, alongside their debut green bond, marking a great addition to our diverse bond offering. The strong interest in this listing demonstrates the confidence that investors have in the UAE's thriving capital markets. At ADX, we are committed to providing a robust and dynamic platform for companies like Mubadala to achieve their capital raising and investment objectives.”

Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, said, “This remarkable achievement strongly aligns with the Government’s strategic economic vision and objective of diversifying the economy of Abu Dhabi and making it globally integrated. It also underscores the resilience and dynamism of Abu Dhabi’s ever-evolving Capital Markets.

“We recognise the significant role that the ADX plays in fostering economic development in Abu Dhabi and we are immensely proud to be contributing to the vibrancy and robustness of our financial markets through these new listings, which builds on our first ADX listing back in 2021”