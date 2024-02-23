Warner Bros Discovery fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, weighed down by the absence of blockbuster releases due to the lingering impact from the Hollywood strikes and a weak advertising market.

The media company, forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery, reported overall fourth-quarter revenue of $10.28 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

