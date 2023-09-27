The UAE-based Dana Gas PJSC, the largest private sector natural gas company in the region, has appointed Richard Hall as Group CEO.

He will join the energy firm on 6 November 2023, the company said in a regulatory disclosure on ADX where it is listed.

Hall's appointment follows the retirement announcement of Patrick Allman-Ward, the current CEO, who will remain an advisor to the board.

Hall joins from EnQuest, where he has spent the last three years as CEO, and as Managing Director in Malaysia. Previously, he held senior roles in the petroleum service sector across various geographies including the Middle East. He was also co-founder and CEO of Malaysia-focused Nio Petroleum.

