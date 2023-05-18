Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) hit AED 13.21 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual drop from AED 15.15 million.

The revenues jumped to AED 135.95 million in the January-March 2023 period from AED 124.72 million in Q1-22, according to the interim financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.01 during Q1-23, down from AED 0.02 in the year-ago period.

Total assets reached AED 1.23 billion as of 31 March 2023, versus AED 1.29 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last April, GMPC disbursed cash dividends valued at AED 69.89 million, equivalent to 10 fils per share, for 2022.

