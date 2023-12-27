The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced today that financial markets in the United Arab Emirates will be closed on Monday, 1st January, 2024, in observance of the New Year holiday.

Trading activities will resume on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024, as per the SCA's usual business hours.

This decision aligns with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' circular on the New Year holiday for 2024 in the federal government. The SCA worked in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Dubai Financial Market, and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange to ensure a unified approach across all markets.