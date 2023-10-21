Bank of America and Rothschild & Co. were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the Middle East & Africa during the first nine months of 2023 by value and volume, respectively, according to London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData.

Bank of America achieved the top position in terms of value by advising on $9.9 billion worth of deals but occupied the sixth position by volume.

On the other hand, Rothschild & Co. led in terms of volume by advising on seven deals. It, however, took the ninth position by value, registering advisory deals worth $1.3 billion.

JP Morgan occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $7.6 billion worth of deals, followed by Citi with $6.3 billion, which reported a decline of 47% year-on-year (YoY). Goldman Sachs took the ninth place, with deals' value down 81% YoY to $1.33 billion.

In a separate statement, GlobalData said that British law firm Allen & Overy was the top M&A legal adviser in the MEA in value and volume terms in the first nine months of the year, GlobalData said.

The company achieved the top position by advising on six deals worth $8.9 billion during the period.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)