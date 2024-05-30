Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Company (TMG Holding) logged a consolidated net profit of EGP 4.13 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a surge from EGP 700.13 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues soared to EGP 6.79 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 4.44 billion in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

Standalone Results

Standalone net profit surged to EGP 206.84 million during the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 132.31 million in the equivalent period the year before.

Standalone revenues soared to EGP 252.49 million in January-March period from EGP 161.74 million in the comparative period in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.096 in Q1-24, u from EGP 0.060 in Q1-23.

It is worth noting that TMG Holding reported consolidated net profits of EGP 3.31 billion in 2023, up from EGP 2.30 billion in 2022.

