Riyadh – Mubasher: The shareholders of Saudi National Bank (SNB) have agreed to distribute cash dividends, equivalent to 9% of the book value, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.90 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 4.03 billion, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, SNB's net profits rose by 10.73% to SAR 12.67 billion, compared to SAR 11.44 billion in 2020.

