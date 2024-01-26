Abu Dhabi – Sharjah Islamic Bank generated net profits amounting to AED 851.54 million in 2023, marking a 30.80% increase from AED 650.91 million in 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.23 at the end of 2023, compared with AED 0.17 in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

The total operating income of Sharjah Islamic Bank reached AED 1.97 billion in 2023, rising by 22.70% from AED 1.60 billion in 2022.

Customer deposits soared by 14.40% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 45.20 billion in 2023 when compared with AED 39.52 billion.

The total assets also grew to AED 65.87 billion last year from AED 59.12 billion in 2022.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Sharjah Islamic Bank logged net profits worth AED 767.30 million and its total operating income reached AED 1.41 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

