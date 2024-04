Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a strong return from the long Easter break Tuesday as traders cheered strong Chinese economic data, even as US figures raised questions about the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.36 percent, or 390.10 points, to 16,931.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.42 points, to 3,074.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.53 percent, or 9.55 points, to 1,779.69.