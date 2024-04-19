Riyadh – Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) has appointed Wazen Al Solami to be the CEO of Yansab starting from 1 May 2024.

The decision was made during the board meeting on 18 April this year, according to a bourse filing.

Al Solami is succeeding Mohammed Bazaid, who is nominated for an undisclosed leadership position at Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

The new CEO holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and he has more than 21 years of experience in the field of petrochemical industries, where he held many leadership positions at Yansab, the last of which was Technical Director, after which he moved to SABIC in the position of Director, Manufacturing Digitalization.

Yansab has incurred losses amounting to SAR 485.10 million in 2023 as well as revenues worth SAR 4.53 billion.

